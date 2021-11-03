WEDNESDAY: Chilly, wet changes arrive

Rain gear and a jacket -- both are needed for your day Wednesday. Morning temperatures are expected to start the day in the upper 50s (north and east) to the mid-60s (west and south) with a few showers in spots and patches of fog in others. As an area of low pressure slips south, colder air will slowly start to seep the same direction between mid-morning and midday. Even if you start the day on the mild side, thermometers are expected to fall to the upper 50s by lunch and hold in the mid-50s for the afternoon and early evening hours. As that colder air takes over, scattered rain and a few non-severe rumbles of thunder will expand to widespread wet weather across the Brazos Valley midday to early afternoon. While the bulk of this rain is expected to clear in the evening hours, light showers to patchy drizzle may linger as long as a few hours after sunrise Thursday. 0.75″ to 2″ of rain will be possible area-wide from this evening.

Overcast skies and a breezy, brisk northeast wid will hold highs to the coldest of the season (so far) Thursday, with thermometers only reaching the mid and upper 50s! Sunshine returns Friday helping mid-40s at sunrise turn around to low/mid 60s by mid-afternoon. Gorgeous weekend of weather is ahead -- with a small warming trend starting. Feeling plenty like fall Saturday and Sunday before highs run closer to 80° (once again) next week.

Wednesday: Cloudy with scattered rain and a few thunderstorms. Temperatures falling to the mid-50s by afternoon. Wind: ENE 5-10 mph, gusting 15 mph.

Wednesday Night: Cloudy with a 60% chance for rain before 2am. Low: 49. Wind: NE 5-15 mph.

Thursday: Cloudy with a chance for light rain / drizzle before noon. High: 57. Wind: NE 5-15 mph, gusting 20 mph.

Thursday Night: Mainly clear. Low: 45. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.