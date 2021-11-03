‘Yellowstone’ inspired truck turning heads in Central Texas

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texans have been buzzing for a few months about a black Dodge truck seen across the area which looks identical and is even branded with the same ranch logo decal made famous on the side of the truck featured in Paramount Network’s hit TV series Yellowstone and today the mystery is solved.

The truck has been spotted from Waco to Belton and Temple and most recently in downtown McGregor.

Many fans thought because the Yellowstone prequel 1883 is being filmed in parts of Texas, including Fort Worth, the actors and film crew might be in town but it turns out it’s not Kevin Costner or Rip cruising the streets but instead a superfan in Belton by the name of Jeremy Hayhurst.

“Definitely, from the very beginning,” Hayhurst said of his love for the show. “I used to be more of a sitcom type person but then someone told me about Yellowstone and I watched it and it took me a couple of episodes to get into it and then I was hooked.”

Hayhurst wasn’t just hooked with the storyline developed by Bosque County native Taylor Sheridan which follows the Dutton family, who own and operate Yellowstone Ranch, which is the largest continual ranch in the U.S., but he was hooked on the truck the family drives.

“I saw that Dodge Dually and I joked ‘that’s my dream truck.’ Every time I saw it, I’d say ‘that’s my truck!” Hayhurst said.

Yellowstone series inspired truck (KWTX)

The Belton man began scouring the internet for the same truck with no luck until one day in February when he found a truck almost identical to the 2013 Dodge Ram 3500 Laramie short bed featured in the show.

But there were two problems.

The truck was in Houston and Central Texas had just been hit with the historic February ice storm.

That didn’t stop the Belton man from making the trip.

“I asked if the truck was still available as it was only on the market for a day and I said ‘please don’t sell it. I’m on my way.”

The truck was a 2018 model but looked almost identical to the one on Yellowstone.

“About the only difference is mine has wider side mirrors than the one on the show,” he said.

After purchasing the truck, there were a couple of additions Hayhurst made to leave it almost an exact replica of the one on screen.

He bought new tires as the others were a little worn out. He also added a front grill and a large headache rack in the back.

Two months ago, the finishing touch was a “Yellowstone Dutton Ranch” decal, which was custom made.

As soon as the sticker went on, the truck began turning lots of fans’ heads.

“The biggest question I get as soon as they pull up, man or woman, they ask ‘where is Rip?” referencing the popular character on the show.

Yellowstone fans have spotted the truck all across central Texas. (KWTX)

“Then they ask if I’m filming or part of the show and I just tell them ‘I’m a fan.”

Hayhurst says his truck has been in thousands of pictures in just a few months. Some fans tap on his window in parking lots to ask for a snapshot. Other fans have even come to the front door of his home after seeing the truck parked in the driveway.

And other fans get their shot on the go.

“At night when I’m in it, I can see the flash of the camera going down the road,” he laughed.

Hayhurst said having his dream truck is even more special thanks to the joy it brings others but if you want a picture don’t plan on Sunday night, he says.

The Belton fan will be home watching the much-anticipated Season 4 premiere at 7 CT on Paramount Network.

