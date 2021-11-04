Caldwell ISD announces lone superintendent finalist

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Dr. James Barton has been announced as the lone finalist for Caldwell ISD superintendent. The Caldwell School Board made the announcement after a lengthy executive session Wednesday night.

Barton is coming from San Marcos ISD where he serves as Assistant Superintendent for Business and Campus Support.

“Dr. James Barton is our lone finalist. We went through the process starting about two weeks ago. We hired TASBY to do our superintendent search and then we had three nights where we had six people come and interview and then we knocked that down to three. We’re really excited about what he can bring to the table for us,” said William Foster, Caldwell ISD School Board President.

Superintendent Andrew Peters announced earlier this school year he’d be retiring in December.

A start date for Dr. Barton has not been set.

