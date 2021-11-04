Advertisement

Caldwell ISD announces lone superintendent finalist

Dr. James Barton is coming from San Marcos ISD.
By Clay Falls
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Dr. James Barton has been announced as the lone finalist for Caldwell ISD superintendent. The Caldwell School Board made the announcement after a lengthy executive session Wednesday night.

Barton is coming from San Marcos ISD where he serves as Assistant Superintendent for Business and Campus Support.

“Dr. James Barton is our lone finalist. We went through the process starting about two weeks ago. We hired TASBY to do our superintendent search and then we had three nights where we had six people come and interview and then we knocked that down to three. We’re really excited about what he can bring to the table for us,” said William Foster, Caldwell ISD School Board President.

Superintendent Andrew Peters announced earlier this school year he’d be retiring in December.

A start date for Dr. Barton has not been set.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wesley Prado, 32, and Halee Luce, 31
Bryan pair arrested on drug dealing charges, accused of bringing meth into Brazos County jail
Navasota police are investigating after a pair of armed suspects robbed a bank
Suspects on the run after Navasota bank robbery
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
Four students were arrested for an incident on a school bus.
TEA receives two complaints against Caldwell ISD, Milam County still investigating attack on Caldwell school bus

Latest News

Caldwell ISD announces lone superintendent finalist
Caldwell ISD announces lone superintendent finalist
Parents on both sides of Caldwell ISD alleged assault speak out at school board meeting
Parents on both sides of Caldwell ISD alleged assault speak out at school board meeting
Rainfall totals across the Brazos Valley, as of 8pm Wednesday
Rainfall Update: Wednesday totals across the Brazos Valley
Voters in the College Station school district Tuesday approved millions of dollars in...
CSISD Superintendent details changes coming to school district