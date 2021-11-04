College Station to battle Magnolia West for 10-5A Div. I championship Friday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Steve Huff and his College Station (9-0, 7-0) Cougar football team have approached each district game knowing they needed to win that week to keep their 10-5A Division I championships alive.

Last week they beat Waller 70-0 setting up a winner take all showdown with Magnolia West (9-0, 7-0) for the district title Friday.

While playing for a patch is big, the key will be to not blow it out of portion knowing there will be bigger games to win later on during the playoffs.

“I think anybody in this situation would want to go into the playoffs with a victory in your previous game and I think it weighs heavily to all of us as to each week,” said the Cougars’ head football coach. “You know you want to win each week. I don’t think it’s going to be blown too big, but at the same time, I think it is going to be big for both teams,” concluded Huff.

College Station is looking to win their first district championship since 20-17. Kickoff is set for 7 at Bulldog Stadium in Magnolia.

