Advertisement

College Station to battle Magnolia West for 10-5A Div. I championship Friday

(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Steve Huff and his College Station (9-0, 7-0) Cougar football team have approached each district game knowing they needed to win that week to keep their 10-5A Division I championships alive.

Last week they beat Waller 70-0 setting up a winner take all showdown with Magnolia West (9-0, 7-0) for the district title Friday.

While playing for a patch is big, the key will be to not blow it out of portion knowing there will be bigger games to win later on during the playoffs.

“I think anybody in this situation would want to go into the playoffs with a victory in your previous game and I think it weighs heavily to all of us as to each week,” said the Cougars’ head football coach. “You know you want to win each week. I don’t think it’s going to be blown too big, but at the same time, I think it is going to be big for both teams,” concluded Huff.

College Station is looking to win their first district championship since 20-17. Kickoff is set for 7 at Bulldog Stadium in Magnolia.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wesley Prado, 32, and Halee Luce, 31
Bryan pair arrested on drug dealing charges, accused of bringing meth into Brazos County jail
Navasota police are investigating after a pair of armed suspects robbed a bank
Suspects on the run after Navasota bank robbery
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
Four students were arrested for an incident on a school bus.
TEA receives two complaints against Caldwell ISD, Milam County still investigating attack on Caldwell school bus

Latest News

No. 23 Aggie women win exhibition opener 89-38
Texas A&M Volleyball
Aggie Volleyball Returns Home to Face Auburn
Texas A&M announces Auburn football game a sellout
Texas A&M announces Auburn football game is a sellout
Aggies Ranked Fourth in Latest NCEA Rankings