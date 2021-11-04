College Station ISD looking into social media threat shared at A&M Consolidated High School

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station ISD is investigating a school threat that has been passed around by students.

The district says the threat comes in the form of a screenshot of a Snapchat. The district does not believe the campus is in any danger and classes are being held as normal. Extra Brazos County School Resource Deputies have been added as a precautionary measure.

CSISD sent KBTX the letter that had been shared with parents and guardians.

AMCHS Parents and Guardians:

As some of you already know, there is a screenshot of a Snapchat being passed around the students of our school that is threatening in nature. Because it is a screenshot, we are not able to trace the Snapchat and are not able to determine its origin. We have been unable to find the actual post on Snapchat, only the screenshot.

We do know there is another school in the area whose students are also passing this around.

We do not believe AMCHS is in danger and will hold classes tomorrow as normal. However, in an abundance of caution, we will have additional school resource deputies on campus tomorrow.

Respectfully,

Gwen Elder, AMCHS Principal

