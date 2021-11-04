Advertisement

College Station ISD looking into social media threat shared at A&M Consolidated High School

Classes are being held as usual.
By Clay Falls
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station ISD is investigating a school threat that has been passed around by students.

The district says the threat comes in the form of a screenshot of a Snapchat. The district does not believe the campus is in any danger and classes are being held as normal. Extra Brazos County School Resource Deputies have been added as a precautionary measure.

CSISD sent KBTX the letter that had been shared with parents and guardians.

AMCHS Parents and Guardians:

As some of you already know, there is a screenshot of a Snapchat being passed around the students of our school that is threatening in nature. Because it is a screenshot, we are not able to trace the Snapchat and are not able to determine its origin. We have been unable to find the actual post on Snapchat, only the screenshot.

We do know there is another school in the area whose students are also passing this around.

We do not believe AMCHS is in danger and will hold classes tomorrow as normal. However, in an abundance of caution, we will have additional school resource deputies on campus tomorrow.

Respectfully,

Gwen Elder, AMCHS Principal

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

United Airlines ending services at Easterwood Airport
Caldwell ISD School Board meeting has large attendance amid district, criminal investigations
It’s the first time the Caldwell ISD school board met since that incident and the arrest of...
Parents on both sides of alleged assault in Caldwell ISD speak out at school board meeting
The black Dodge truck seen across the area which looks identical and is even branded with the...
‘Yellowstone’ inspired truck turning heads in Central Texas
Wesley Prado, 32, and Halee Luce, 31
Bryan pair arrested on drug dealing charges, accused of bringing meth into Brazos County jail

Latest News

11/4/21
From the Ground Up: Supply chain issues threaten continued success into 2022
AGGIESCAN Food Drive
Texas A&M student athletes collecting donations for AGGIES CAN
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Rainfall totals across the Brazos Valley, as of 8pm Wednesday
Rainfall Update: Wednesday totals across the Brazos Valley