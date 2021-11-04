Advertisement

CSISD Superintendent details changes coming to school district

Voters in the College Station school district Tuesday approved millions of dollars in improvements and new technology. CSISD Superintendent Mike Martindale explains what happens next.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Voters in the College Station school district Tuesday approved millions of dollars in improvements and new technology.

On Wednesday, CSISD Superintendent Mike Martindale joined Rusty Surette on First News at Four to explain what the approved propositions will pay for and when we can expect to see the changes take place. Click on the video player above to watch our report.

