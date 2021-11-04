Advertisement

Ex-jail employees sued for playing ‘Baby Shark’ on repeat

File image of Pinkfong's "Baby Shark." Jail employees in Oklahoma are accused of forcing...
File image of Pinkfong's "Baby Shark." Jail employees in Oklahoma are accused of forcing inmates to listen to the children's song on a loop at a loud volume for hours.(Business Wire via AP Photos)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Three people are suing Oklahoma County jail employees who investigators found forced them to stand handcuffed for hours and listen to the children’s song “Baby Shark” on repeat.

The Oklahoman reports attorneys for three former inmates filed the civil rights lawsuit Monday in Oklahoma City federal court, describing the tactics as “torture events.”

A criminal investigation last year determined at least four inmates were secured to a wall with their hands cuffed behind them while the song played on a loop at a loud volume for hours in two separate incidents in November and December 2019.

A jury trial in the criminal case is set for February.

