First frost? Watching for near freezing temperatures across northern counties

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With each cold snap from here through the next several months, it’ll be worth asking, “What do I do with my plants/pets/pipes?”

This time around, only a select few of us need worry about any of those precautions. A Frost Advisory is in effect for, technically, only Leon County Thursday night into Friday morning. With temperatures dipping into the mid 30s in our northern counties tonight, some patchy frost will be possible, so ultra-tender plants should be covered our brought inside for the next couple nights. While Houston, Trinity, Robertson, Madison counties are not technically in this advisory, we may see frost extend into these counties for a brief period Friday and Saturday morning.

No need to make any pipe precautions! However, this is a great reminder that when we dip below 40°, it’s a good idea to start letting the furry friends sleep inside, too.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.