Advertisement

First frost? Watching for near freezing temperatures across northern counties

Areas of frost will be possible across Leon, Houston counties tonight into Friday morning.
Areas of frost will be possible across Leon, Houston counties tonight into Friday morning.(KBTX)
By Max Crawford
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With each cold snap from here through the next several months, it’ll be worth asking, “What do I do with my plants/pets/pipes?”

This time around, only a select few of us need worry about any of those precautions. A Frost Advisory is in effect for, technically, only Leon County Thursday night into Friday morning. With temperatures dipping into the mid 30s in our northern counties tonight, some patchy frost will be possible, so ultra-tender plants should be covered our brought inside for the next couple nights. While Houston, Trinity, Robertson, Madison counties are not technically in this advisory, we may see frost extend into these counties for a brief period Friday and Saturday morning.

No need to make any pipe precautions! However, this is a great reminder that when we dip below 40°, it’s a good idea to start letting the furry friends sleep inside, too.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

United Airlines ending services at Easterwood Airport
Caldwell ISD School Board meeting has large attendance amid district, criminal investigations
Wesley Prado, 32, and Halee Luce, 31
Bryan pair arrested on drug dealing charges, accused of bringing meth into Brazos County jail
What voters can expect from the 2021 CSISD Bond Proposal in the upcoming November 2nd election.
Voters approve 3 of 4 College Station ISD bond propositions
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard

Latest News

Rainfall totals across the Brazos Valley, as of 8pm Wednesday
Rainfall Update: Wednesday totals across the Brazos Valley
11/4
Thursday PinPoint Forecast 11/4
Wednesday Evening Weather Update 11/3
Wednesday Evening Weather Update 11/3
Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update 11/3
Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update 11/3