First responders help honor brave Bryan boy who lost his life to cancer

Raymond Allen Johnson captured the heart of our community for his bravery and optimism despite his medical challenges.
Raymond Allen Johnson, March 22, 2016 ~ October 28, 2021
(Family photo provided by Callaway-Jones Funeral Center)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A 5-year-old boy from Bryan was laid to rest Wednesday morning after a three-year battle with cancer.

Raymond Allen Johnson captured the heart of our community for his bravery and optimism despite his medical challenges. Tuesday evening, the Bryan Fire Department honored his life as they drove by Callaway-Jones Funeral Center for a ‘final goodbye’ during visitation services.

On Wednesday some of the firefighters served as pallbearers as Ray was laid to rest in a Paw Patrol-themed casket. There were also personal items on display to show some of the things he loved. Community members surrounded his family with love and memories on both days. 

Callaway-Jones shared a video of the drive-by and setup at the visitation services with KBTX. We’ve been following Ray’s story and despite his hurdles, he remained a strong, happy, and energetic young man. In March we were invited to be there for a surprise drive-by parade for his birthday.

Click here to read more about Raymond’s life and his courageous fight against cancer.

Ray is survived by his parents, Riley Daniel Johnson and Lauren Haley Trail; his sister, Lacey Grace; his grandparents, Suzy Renee Johnson and Dustan Ray Hale; Mark and Mira Johnson; Mark and Linda Trail; great grandparents, Pamela Poole and Mary Johnson; and his Uncle Ches and Aunt Kellany “Yang Yang” Johnson; and his cousin, Lucas Johnson.

