From the Ground Up: Supply chain issues threaten continued success into 2022

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The world of agriculture has not been immune to effects of the current “supply chain” problem. Fortunately, Texas farmers have seen historic yields at a time when supplies are dwindling. While that sounds great, there are many obstacles that need to be cleared for success in 2022.

“That’s why I don’t go to vegas and gamble, I mean we gamble every day,” Brent Cerny, a farmer in Wharton County says.

And for the most part, the gamble has paid off in 2021. Texas farmers have weathered rough conditions to get great corn and cotton yields. Cerny says it’s been a great year for his corn crop.

“I probably made the best corn I’ve ever made this year, in my 20 year career.”

A little over 100 miles up the Brazos River, Hagen Hoelscher is hoping next year is even better. They’ll need it to offset expenses going forward.

“If we have a severe drought, that’s not good. That’s BAD. Because our input costs are so high,” Hoelscher says.

While yields were high this year, growing input costs are threatening an already razor thin profit margin

“A tractor when I started farming in 2001, a new tractor, brand new tractor, was probably $70-80,000, that same tractor is now $300,000 or more,” says Cerny.

“ [The] cotton pickers that come out right now, are over a million dollars.”

Fertilizer isn’t cheap either, costing as much as 2-3 times the usual price. One bad year could cause big issues.

“We get wholesale price for the product that we produce, and everything we buy to produce, we pay you retail money. So it’s extremely challenging,” says Hoelscher.

“We go to the bank and borrow money, and that’s not a 30 year note; we have to pay it back at the end of the year, and make a living, and feed our family,” says Cerny.

It’s gonna be challenging this year, and we may complain about it, but they wouldn’t do it if they didn’t love it.”

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.