Health District: 489 flu cases reported last month in Brazos County

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - According to the CDC, every flu season is different, and flu can affect people differently, but millions of people get flu every year, hundreds of thousands of people are hospitalized and thousands to tens of thousands of people die from flu-related causes every year.

The Brazos County Health District says nearly 500 flu cases were reported last month, said Mary Parrish with the Brazos County Health Department.

“It’s higher than last year but it’s on track for what we usually see,” said Parrish. “There were about 380 cases during that same time in 2019.”

Everyone 6 months of age and older should get an influenza vaccine every season with rare exceptions. It’s best to be vaccinated before the flu begins spreading in your community. September and October are generally good times to be vaccinated against flu. Ideally, everyone should be vaccinated by the end of October. However, even if you are not able to get vaccinated until November or later, vaccination is still recommended because flu most commonly peaks in February, and significant activity can continue into May.

“The holidays are coming up very soon and we don’t want those events to be superspreaders for COVID nor the flu,” said Parrish.

On the topic of COVID-19, the Brazos County Health District says it’s made an order for Pfizer’s vaccines for children and they should soon arrive. When they do and when they’re ready for distribution the agency will make a public announcement of when they will be available. Currently, adults can go get a COVID vaccine at the health district Monday thru Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. No appointments are necessary and you do not have to be a resident of Brazos County.

The Brazos County Health District’s Health Equity Team is also hosting a focus group in December for adults to discuss health equity and disparities in the community. Click here for more information.

