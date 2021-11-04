Advertisement

Kids outdoor playsets recalled due for potential entrapment hazard

About 5,100 units were sold in the U.S., and about 200 were sold in Canada, according to the...
About 5,100 units were sold in the U.S., and about 200 were sold in Canada, according to the CPSC. (United States Consumer Product Safety Commission)(United States Consumer Product Safety Commission)
By Davon Cole and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KPLC) - Outdoor playsets for children have been recalled by Backyard Play Systems due to a potential entrapment hazard, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The CPSC stated wooden parts on the Turbo Racer, Cloud Racer, Captain’s Fort and Fort Highlander, used to reinforce and create a decorative design on the roof, pose an entrapment hazard, KPLC reported.

Kids can become trapped in the gap between the lower part of the roof structure and the bottom of the gable decoration.

About 5,100 units were sold in the U.S., and about 200 were sold in Canada, according to the CPSC.

The agency said consumers should immediately stop using the recalled playsets and contact Backyard Play Systems for a free repair kit, which includes replacement wood parts, hardware and instructions.

If a consumer is unable or does not want to do the repair themselves, Backyard will send a representative to perform the repair for them at no charge. The firm said it is contacting all known purchasers directly.

More information is available on the CPSC website.

Copyright 2021 KPLC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

United Airlines ending services at Easterwood Airport
It’s the first time the Caldwell ISD school board met since that incident and the arrest of...
Parents on both sides of alleged assault in Caldwell ISD speak out at school board meeting
Caldwell ISD School Board meeting has large attendance amid district, criminal investigations
The black Dodge truck seen across the area which looks identical and is even branded with the...
‘Yellowstone’ inspired truck turning heads in Central Texas
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard

Latest News

FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2019, file photo, Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver watches the team...
NBA: Firm will probe Suns after report of racism, misogyny
U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Dallas. (File)
Congressman Pete Sessions looking into United Airlines’ decision to stop service at Easterwood Airport
Travelers, business community react to United Airlines’ decision to stop service at Easterwood Airport in January
Restaurant Report Card
Restaurant Report Card- November 4, 2021
FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police...
Witness: Shooting victim lunged toward Rittenhouse’s rifle