Advertisement

Local animal shelter’s Facebook page hacked by scammers

Members of a local animal shelter tell KBTX the organization’s Facebook page has been hacked and they’re currently working to retain ownership of the page.
Someone has already been scammed out of $300 by filling out an application form on the HOPE...
Someone has already been scammed out of $300 by filling out an application form on the HOPE Animal Shelter's Facebook page. The organization is working quickly to regain access and ownership to the page.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Members of a local animal shelter tell KBTX the organization’s Facebook page has been hacked and they’re currently working to retain ownership of the page.

“Last night someone hacked our Facebook page, changed the email address associated with it, and put a new application for adoption on the page,” said Kathi Koppenhaver. “They also changed the real admin people to analysts and made three other people administrators on the page.”

The organization that was hacked is the Handsful on Purpose Enterprises (HOPE) Animal Shelter.

Koppenhaver says whoever is responsible has already posted two fake animal adoption posts.

She’s now asking visitors to the page NOT to fill out any applications on any of the adoption posts.

“When we arrived at work this morning we were inundated with calls, texts, etc. about this and one person even sent a deposit, which we do not require and didn’t receive, of $300,” said Koppenhaver. “I have sent out a message on my personal Facebook and made it public so that people who are followers would know about the scam.”

Koppenhaver is hoping to have the issue resolved as quickly as possible.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

United Airlines ending services at Easterwood Airport
It’s the first time the Caldwell ISD school board met since that incident and the arrest of...
Parents on both sides of alleged assault in Caldwell ISD speak out at school board meeting
Caldwell ISD School Board meeting has large attendance amid district, criminal investigations
The black Dodge truck seen across the area which looks identical and is even branded with the...
‘Yellowstone’ inspired truck turning heads in Central Texas
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard

Latest News

Man indicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon still wanted
Man indicted on assault charges still wanted nearly 20 years later
Thursday Afternoon Weather Update 11/4
Clipped Thursday Afternoon Weather Update 11/4
11/4/21
From the Ground Up: Supply chain issues threaten continued success into 2022
College Station ISD investigated social media threat shared at A&M Consolidated High School