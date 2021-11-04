Man indicted on assault charges still wanted nearly 20 years later

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Crime Stoppers is marking 40 years by highlighting 40 unsolved cases.

Cruz Amparo Zamarripa is one of Crime Stoppers’ most wanted. Zamarripa, 46, was indicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in 2002. He is also wanted for evading arrested with a vehicle and has never shown up for court or served jail time, according to law enforcement.

He is known to live in Bryan, but is originally from Mexico. his last known address was 912 Cole St. in Bryan.

Anyone with information on the location of Zamarripa can contact Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS.

