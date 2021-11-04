Advertisement

Man indicted on assault charges still wanted nearly 20 years later

Man indicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon still wanted
Man indicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon still wanted(Brazos County Sheriff's Office)
By Heather Falls
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Crime Stoppers is marking 40 years by highlighting 40 unsolved cases.

Cruz Amparo Zamarripa is one of Crime Stoppers’ most wanted. Zamarripa, 46, was indicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in 2002. He is also wanted for evading arrested with a vehicle and has never shown up for court or served jail time, according to law enforcement.

He is known to live in Bryan, but is originally from Mexico. his last known address was 912 Cole St. in Bryan.

Anyone with information on the location of Zamarripa can contact Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

United Airlines ending services at Easterwood Airport
Caldwell ISD School Board meeting has large attendance amid district, criminal investigations
It’s the first time the Caldwell ISD school board met since that incident and the arrest of...
Parents on both sides of alleged assault in Caldwell ISD speak out at school board meeting
The black Dodge truck seen across the area which looks identical and is even branded with the...
‘Yellowstone’ inspired truck turning heads in Central Texas
Wesley Prado, 32, and Halee Luce, 31
Bryan pair arrested on drug dealing charges, accused of bringing meth into Brazos County jail

Latest News

Thursday Afternoon Weather Update 11/4
Clipped Thursday Afternoon Weather Update 11/4
11/4/21
From the Ground Up: Supply chain issues threaten continued success into 2022
College Station ISD investigated social media threat shared at A&M Consolidated High School
AGGIESCAN Food Drive
Texas A&M student athletes collecting donations for AGGIES CAN