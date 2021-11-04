Advertisement

No. 23 Aggie women win exhibition opener 89-38

(KBTX)
By Brandon Collins / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Texas A&M women’s basketball was dominant in its lone exhibition game of the year, taking down Oklahoma Baptist, 89-38, on Wednesday night in Reed Arena.

Jada Malone led the way with 14 points for the Aggies on 6-of-9 shooting, while Kayla Wells recorded 12 points.

Sahara Jones added in 11 points and eight rebounds, while Jordan Nixon poured in 10 points and a team-high six assists. A&M led 20-0 after the first quarter, holding the Bison to 0-of-15 shooting in the opening frame. 

The Aggies open the 2021-22 season next Tuesday vs. A&M Corpus-Christi. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. CT from Reed Arena.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wesley Prado, 32, and Halee Luce, 31
Bryan pair arrested on drug dealing charges, accused of bringing meth into Brazos County jail
Navasota police are investigating after a pair of armed suspects robbed a bank
Suspects on the run after Navasota bank robbery
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
Four students were arrested for an incident on a school bus.
TEA receives two complaints against Caldwell ISD, Milam County still investigating attack on Caldwell school bus

Latest News

College Station to battle Magnolia West for 10-5A Div. I championship Friday
Texas A&M Volleyball
Aggie Volleyball Returns Home to Face Auburn
Texas A&M announces Auburn football game a sellout
Texas A&M announces Auburn football game is a sellout
Aggies Ranked Fourth in Latest NCEA Rankings