No. 23 Aggie women win exhibition opener 89-38

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Texas A&M women’s basketball was dominant in its lone exhibition game of the year, taking down Oklahoma Baptist, 89-38, on Wednesday night in Reed Arena.

Jada Malone led the way with 14 points for the Aggies on 6-of-9 shooting, while Kayla Wells recorded 12 points.

Sahara Jones added in 11 points and eight rebounds, while Jordan Nixon poured in 10 points and a team-high six assists. A&M led 20-0 after the first quarter, holding the Bison to 0-of-15 shooting in the opening frame.

The Aggies open the 2021-22 season next Tuesday vs. A&M Corpus-Christi. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. CT from Reed Arena.

