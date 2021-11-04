Advertisement

Rudder faces Lamar Consolidated before heading to playoffs

(KBTX)
By John Wilson
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder football team will face Lamar Consolidated Friday night in the final regular season game for both teams. No matter what happens in that game the Rangers know they will have more football to play this season.

Rudder will be the three seed out of district 10-5A Division 2 and will be in the high school football playoffs for the first time in school history. “I think it means everything. I think that’s the biggest thing,” said Rudder head coach Eric Ezar. “You have three seasons. You have preseason, you have district and then you have postseason. We want to finish out with Lamar and go get a win and finish out district and then we get ready for the third season.”

Rudder will likely face Marshall in the bi-district round of the playoff. Friday’s game against Lamar Consolidated will kick-off at 7:30 at Merrill Green Stadium.

