Texas A&M student athletes collecting donations for AGGIES CAN

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M student-athletes are collecting donations for the 21st annual AGGIES CAN, which is the nation’s largest student-athlete volunteer-run canned food drive.

The Texas A&M Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) is collecting non-perishable food and monetary donations, which will be given to the Brazos Valley Food Bank and The 12th Can.

Donations are needed in our community according to Theresa Mangapora, Executive Director of the Brazos Valley Food Bank. She says like many industries the food bank is feeling the impacts on the global supply chain.

“We don’t have the purchase power that we once did because food prices are so much higher and its so much harder to get the items that we need. A dollar donated doesn’t go as a far as it use to, that will even itself out eventually, but right now food is expensive for food banks to buy,” said Mangapora.

Also in need of donations is the 12th Can, a student-run food pantry on Texas A&M’s campus. It serves all Texas A&M students, staff, and faculty who might be struggling with food insecurity, according to Baylee Glaze, 12th Can Donations Director.

Last month alone, the pantry served over 6,000 lbs of food to about 500 individuals, according to Glaze.

Brookshire Brother’s is serving as a donation location for Aggies Can. From now until Nov. 10, the grocery store chain will be giving all monetary donations to Aggie Cans. Additionally, the store is offering Brown Bags of Hope for Aggie Cans. For just $10 customers can purchase enough food to feed a family of four. Items in the bag include peanut butter, macaroni and cheese, tuna, beans, rice, and other shelf-stable items, according to Brookshire Brothers.

Ways the community and Aggie fans can donate to Aggies Can:

Online by clicking here.

By texting “AGGIESCAN” to 313131

Purchasing a Brookshire Brother’s Brown Bags of Hope.

In-person through nonperishable or monetary donations at Texas A&M Athletic events: Friday, Nov. 5 (Volleyball): donations accepted at all gates of Reed Arena Friday, Nov. 5 (Swimming & Diving): donations accepted at Rec Center Natatorium entrance Saturday, Nov. 6 (Football vs Auburn): donations accepted at the Aggies CAN tent in the Fan Zone Tuesday, Nov. 9 (Women’s Basketball): donations accepted at all gates of Reed Arena Wednesday, Nov. 10 (Men’s Basketball): donations accepted at all gates of Reed Arena



Gameday at Brookshire Brothers

Brookshire Brothers in College Station hosts the Official Aggieland Watch Party and this upcoming weekend they are providing fans with the ultimate pregame experience.

At Stage 12, fans can enjoy food, brews, watch football on the big screen, and listen to live music this weekend, according to Sarah Beth Oelze, Stage 12 Event Coordinator.

Parking on game day will be $40 for the whole day, but fans will receive a $20 Brookshire Brothers gift card for in-store items.

Free parking will be provided for store customers who are just stopping by to shop.

Additionally, if the Aggies win, Brookshire Brothers is giving fans free ice cream. All you need to do is present your game ticket at the register.

