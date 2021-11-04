Advertisement

Texas A&M’s Small Named Groza Semifinalist

Seth Small field goal attempt vs Mississippi State
Seth Small field goal attempt vs Mississippi State(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Texas A&M football’s Seth Small was named one of 20 semifinalists for the 2021 Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award presented by the Orange Bowl, announced Thursday.

Small is on the brink of setting A&M’s career record for made field goals as he is tied with Randy Bullock (63, 2008-11) atop the all-time ledger. The Katy, Texas native, moved into 13th place on the SEC career list for made field goals after knocking a trio of kicks through the uprights against South Carolina.

On Oct. 9, Small kicked a field goal to defeat then-No. 1 Alabama to mark the first time a No. 1 team was defeated by a field goal as time expired since Boston College topped Notre Dame 41-39 on Nov. 20, 1993.

Semifinalists will be voted on by a panel of more than 100 FBS head coaches, SIDs, media members, former Groza finalists, and current NFL kickers to select the three finalists. These finalists will be announced Nov. 23 and honored at the 30th annual Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Awards Virtual Awards Celebration, streamed live Dec. 8 on lougrozaaward.com. The same panel then selects the winner, who will be announced live on ESPN at the Home Depot College Football Awards on Thursday, Dec. 9.

The Award is named for National Football League Hall of Fame kicker Lou “The Toe” Groza, who played 21 seasons with the Cleveland Browns. Groza won four NFL championships with Cleveland and was named NFL Player of the Year in 1954. Although an All-Pro offensive lineman as well, Groza ushered in the notion that there should be a place on an NFL roster for a kicker.

2021 Lou Groza Award Semifinalists

Gabe Brkic, Oklahoma

Cayden Camper, Colorado State

Jonathan Garibay, Texas Tech

Daniel Gutierrez, UNLV

Casey Legg, West Virginia

Andrew Mevis, Iowa State

Harrison Mevis, Missouri

Jake Moody, Michigan

Nate Needham, Bowling Green

John Richardson, Northern Illinois

Noah Ruggles, Ohio State

Nick Sciba, Wake Forest

Matthew Shipley, Hawaii

Spencer Shrader, USF

Caleb Shudak, Iowa

Seth Small, Texas A&M

Chandler Staton, App State

Brandon Talton, Nevada

Cade York, LSU

