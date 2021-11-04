This week's Classroom Champion is Caroline Coyle.

News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest Classroom Champion, Caroline Coyle. The College Station High School Senior has a 4.69 GPA, and ranks 8th in her class.

She is a National Merit Scholar and involved in Student council, The National Honor Society, the Art History Club and the National Charity League.

“She’s always engaged in class, she’s always participating, which really leads to other people wanting to participate more because she’s always talking and discussing and making things interesting, which sets an example to everybody else. I can’t remember what we were talking about? But she said she gave us a little spiel, and she said that was thoughts from Caroline’s corner today. And it was great because that really is her. She’s going to ask a question, but then she’s also going to bring in what she thinks.”-Jessica Kouba, Teacher

On the volleyball court Caroline is the Captain of the Lady Cougar Volleyball team a TAVC All-State All Academic selection, All Brazos Valley Academic Team member, All District All Academic selection, and is on the AVCA 2021 All-American Athlete list.

“Caroline is one of the toughest and most driven people and athletes that I think I’ve ever met. Her drive is beyond most people, and she honestly doesn’t accept less than 100%. But really, it’s her intangibles. It’s her ability to hold other people accountable and make sure that they’re doing their job and just continue to push everyone to be their best.”-Kacie Street, Coach

“I think its really about time management well and knowing when to say yes and no to certain commitments, sometimes you can push back like a school assignment a little bit to like, make time for friends and family. Because I think that’s equally important and sometimes forgotten about whenever talking about school and like volleyball. And so I would just say, like, find a way to balance all of them and don’t just like focus on school and don’t just focus on sports, like focus on your entire life” said Coyle

Congratulations to College Station own and new Emory University commit Caroline Coyle

This week’s News 3 Sports Classroom Champion!

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.