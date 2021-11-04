Advertisement

Treat of the Day: Middle school students can receive full-tuition to Texas A&M through program

Brazos Valley Promise Program aims to make Texas A&M more accessible to students
Brazos Valley Promise Program aims to make Texas A&M more accessible to students
Brazos Valley Promise Program aims to make Texas A&M more accessible to students(Bryan ISD)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 2:42 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A group of Davila Middle School students are now part of the new Brazos Valley Promise Program, which aims to ensure students complete high school and can attend Texas A&M or another college of their choice.

Every student who completes the programs will receive a four-year, full-tuition scholarship to Texas A&M, if they’re admitted to the university. They will also receive continued mentorship and support until they graduate.

