Treat of the Day: Middle school students can receive full-tuition to Texas A&M through program
Brazos Valley Promise Program aims to make Texas A&M more accessible to students
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A group of Davila Middle School students are now part of the new Brazos Valley Promise Program, which aims to ensure students complete high school and can attend Texas A&M or another college of their choice.
Every student who completes the programs will receive a four-year, full-tuition scholarship to Texas A&M, if they’re admitted to the university. They will also receive continued mentorship and support until they graduate.
Congratulations Texas A&M Class of 2030!
