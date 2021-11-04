Treat of the Day: Middle school students can receive full-tuition to Texas A&M through program

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A group of Davila Middle School students are now part of the new Brazos Valley Promise Program, which aims to ensure students complete high school and can attend Texas A&M or another college of their choice.

Every student who completes the programs will receive a four-year, full-tuition scholarship to Texas A&M, if they’re admitted to the university. They will also receive continued mentorship and support until they graduate.

Congratulations Texas A&M Class of 2030!

Take a look at the Texas A&M Class of 2030! These Davila Middle School in Bryan ISD students are members of the new... Posted by Bryan ISD on Wednesday, November 3, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.