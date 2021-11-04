TxDOT campaign aims to end streak of daily deaths on roadways

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As Texas approaches 21 straight years of daily deaths on roadways, TxDOT’s campaign #EndtheStreakTX aims to teach all Texans how they can play a role in stopping this trend.

“It’s a shared responsibility. We’re doing everything we can from our department. We know our law enforcement is helping us. We know our media partners are helping to get the word out. It’s a shared responsibility with the drivers as well,” TxDOT Director of Traffic Safety Michael Chacon said.

In a virtual media briefing, Chacon shared some of the data that has been collected this year.

As of Thursday morning, there have been 3,556 deaths on Texas roadways in 2021. Last year, there was a total of 3,894 deaths. Of those 3,894 deaths, 156 were in the Bryan District of TxDOT. Chacon warned that if this trend continues, TxDOT is projecting a total of up to 4,200 deaths by the end of December.

According to TxDOT, most crashes and fatalities are preventable and caused by things such as speeding, drunk driving and distracted driving. That’s why the approach to reaching zero deaths must be through what TxDOT calls the 3 E’s – engineering, education and enforcement. That way, everyone has a responsibility to keep our roads and fellow drivers safe.

Because #EndTheStreakTX is a social media, grassroots and word-of-mouth effort, Texans are being asked to do any or all the following to raise awareness:

Make the best and safest decisions behind the wheel and encourage others to do the same.

Post pictures on social media with this downloadable sign displaying the hashtag #EndTheStreakTX.

Share personal stories on social media of loved ones who have been lost in a crash and use the hashtag #EndTheStreakTX.

Follow @txdot social media pages and share the content they post.

We’re just 4 days away from reaching 21 years straight of daily deaths on Texas roads. The only way to end this streak is with the commitment and dedication of every Texan. Life is precious. Let’s preserve it by driving safer on Texas roadways. #EndTheStreakTX pic.twitter.com/Ek0Av0i3jp — TxDOT (@TxDOT) November 3, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.