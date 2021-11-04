Advertisement

Woman finds 3 shot and killed, including child, in Louisiana home

By Collin Maxwell, Alex Onken, Christian Piekos and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA/Gray News) - A woman came upon the grim discovery of three bodies inside a home in the early hours of Thursday.

Dispatchers first got the call just before 2 a.m., KSLA reported.

Police said a mother of one of the residents checked the back door to the building. That’s when, police say, she discovered the bodies of two males and a female, all shot to death.

One of the victims was a 12-year-old boy.

Shreveport Police detectives are on the scene and believe the incident is domestic in nature. The nature of the deaths is currently unknown.

“Right now, we developed a suspect (profile) that we put out a BOLO on,” said Cpt. Jerry Oglee. “Driving a possibly burgundy 2016 Dodge Journey, and that’s who we’re looking for.”

The officer added that the male suspect has a violent criminal history and is considered armed and dangerous.

Police are not sure if the suspect is still in the area or is traveling south.

Copyright 2021 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

United Airlines ending services at Easterwood Airport
Caldwell ISD School Board meeting has large attendance amid district, criminal investigations
Wesley Prado, 32, and Halee Luce, 31
Bryan pair arrested on drug dealing charges, accused of bringing meth into Brazos County jail
What voters can expect from the 2021 CSISD Bond Proposal in the upcoming November 2nd election.
Voters approve 3 of 4 College Station ISD bond propositions
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard

Latest News

Access to COVID-19 boosters may be expanded, according to a CNN source.
US mandates vaccines or tests for big companies by Jan. 4
Julian Gonzalez, a parent of a child who received an adult dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, wants...
After child given adult COVID-19 vaccine dose, parent wants answers
11/4
Thursday PinPoint Forecast 11/4
FILE - This file photo shows the Merck corporate headquarters in Kenilworth, N.J., on May 1,...
UK authorizes Merck’s antiviral pill, 1st shown to treat COVID