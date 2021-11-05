Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Persimmon

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Persimmon is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for November 5, 2021. The orange cutie has been at the shelter since October 18.

Shelter staff says he would love to snuggle with you and hang out on the couch.

“He’s a total cuddle bug. He loves to be held like a baby. He is fully vaccinated, neutered and ready to join your family and also microchipped,” said Jennifer Young, Aggieland Humane Society Executive Director.

If you’re interested in adopting this sweetie, you can fill out an adoption form here or in person at the shelter.

Aggieland Humane is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Take a look at the other adorable pets available for adoption here.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.