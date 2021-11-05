Advertisement

Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Persimmon

This little cutie would love to snuggle with you on the couch.
Persimmon is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for November 5, 2021.
Persimmon is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for November 5, 2021.(Aggieland Humane Society)
By Karla Castillo
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Persimmon is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for November 5, 2021. The orange cutie has been at the shelter since October 18.

Shelter staff says he would love to snuggle with you and hang out on the couch.

“He’s a total cuddle bug. He loves to be held like a baby. He is fully vaccinated, neutered and ready to join your family and also microchipped,” said Jennifer Young, Aggieland Humane Society Executive Director.

If you’re interested in adopting this sweetie, you can fill out an adoption form here or in person at the shelter.

Aggieland Humane is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Take a look at the other adorable pets available for adoption here.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s the first time the Caldwell ISD school board met since that incident and the arrest of...
Parents on both sides of alleged assault in Caldwell ISD speak out at school board meeting
United Airlines issues statement about its decision to leave Easterwood Airport
The black Dodge truck seen across the area which looks identical and is even branded with the...
‘Yellowstone’ inspired truck turning heads in Central Texas
United Airlines ending services at Easterwood Airport
The family of Fred Harris is seeking answers after he died from injuries sustained in a jail...
19-year-old with special needs dies after Texas jail attack

Latest News

Anson Jones Elementary students enjoyed a special meal to practice their English.
Anson Jones Elementary students practice English at “Ché Anson Jones”
Dr. James Barton begins his new job in December.
New Caldwell ISD Superintendent to start next month
Crime Stoppers is searching for a man wanted in a 2006 sexual assault
College Station man wanted for 2006 sexual assault
No injuries after train derailment in Grimes County
No injuries after train hauling beans derails in Grimes County