Anson Jones Elementary students practice English at “Ché Anson Jones”

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Students at Anson Jones Elementary’s New Arrivals Center are learning how to order food at places like McDonald’s and Wingstop. They got to put those skills to work Friday as the teachers hosted a special meal at “Ché Anson Jones.”

Students in the program have been in the United States for a year or less. These 3rd and 4th graders are from several countries, including Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador.

Yvette Berrera, their teacher, wanted to help the kids feel confident with their new skills.

“One of my students shared last week how he was able to go to McDonald’s and order for himself and his mom in English and I thought that was very powerful. This is a life skill they’re going to use and they can help their families translate in English,” said Berrera.

This is the first time the school has hosted a special meal like this.

