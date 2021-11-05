Advertisement

Anson Jones Elementary students practice English at “Ché Anson Jones”

New Arrival Center students are working on ordering food in English.
Anson Jones Elementary students enjoyed a special meal to practice their English.
Anson Jones Elementary students enjoyed a special meal to practice their English.(KBTX)
By Josh Ninke
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Students at Anson Jones Elementary’s New Arrivals Center are learning how to order food at places like McDonald’s and Wingstop. They got to put those skills to work Friday as the teachers hosted a special meal at “Ché Anson Jones.”

Students in the program have been in the United States for a year or less. These 3rd and 4th graders are from several countries, including Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador.

Yvette Berrera, their teacher, wanted to help the kids feel confident with their new skills.

“One of my students shared last week how he was able to go to McDonald’s and order for himself and his mom in English and I thought that was very powerful. This is a life skill they’re going to use and they can help their families translate in English,” said Berrera.

This is the first time the school has hosted a special meal like this.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s the first time the Caldwell ISD school board met since that incident and the arrest of...
Parents on both sides of alleged assault in Caldwell ISD speak out at school board meeting
United Airlines issues statement about its decision to leave Easterwood Airport
The black Dodge truck seen across the area which looks identical and is even branded with the...
‘Yellowstone’ inspired truck turning heads in Central Texas
United Airlines ending services at Easterwood Airport
The family of Fred Harris is seeking answers after he died from injuries sustained in a jail...
19-year-old with special needs dies after Texas jail attack

Latest News

Persimmon is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for November 5, 2021.
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Persimmon
Dr. James Barton begins his new job in December.
New Caldwell ISD Superintendent to start next month
Crime Stoppers is searching for a man wanted in a 2006 sexual assault
College Station man wanted for 2006 sexual assault
No injuries after train derailment in Grimes County
No injuries after train hauling beans derails in Grimes County