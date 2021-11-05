Bonham Elementary students win big at Brazos Valley fair

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan ISD is celebrating three students who recently took part in Mutton Bustin’ at the Brazos Valley Fair.

Valeria Merchant, a 1st grade student at Bonham Elementary, earned first place. Her kindergarten brother Nolan received second place.

Evan Pepper, a 2nd grade Buccaneer at Bonham, took home first place, according to a social media post by the district.

The Buccaneers of Bonham Elementary in Bryan ISD are great at riding sheep 🐑 at the Brazos Valley Fair! In a recent... Posted by Bryan ISD on Thursday, November 4, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.