Bonham Elementary students win big at Brazos Valley fair
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan ISD is celebrating three students who recently took part in Mutton Bustin’ at the Brazos Valley Fair.
Valeria Merchant, a 1st grade student at Bonham Elementary, earned first place. Her kindergarten brother Nolan received second place.
Evan Pepper, a 2nd grade Buccaneer at Bonham, took home first place, according to a social media post by the district.
Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.