Advertisement

Bonham Elementary students win big at Brazos Valley fair

Three elementary students compete in Mutton Bustin' competition
Three elementary students compete in Mutton Bustin' competition(Bryan ISD)
By Heather Falls
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan ISD is celebrating three students who recently took part in Mutton Bustin’ at the Brazos Valley Fair.

Valeria Merchant, a 1st grade student at Bonham Elementary, earned first place. Her kindergarten brother Nolan received second place.

Evan Pepper, a 2nd grade Buccaneer at Bonham, took home first place, according to a social media post by the district.

The Buccaneers of Bonham Elementary in Bryan ISD are great at riding sheep 🐑 at the Brazos Valley Fair! In a recent...

Posted by Bryan ISD on Thursday, November 4, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s the first time the Caldwell ISD school board met since that incident and the arrest of...
Parents on both sides of alleged assault in Caldwell ISD speak out at school board meeting
United Airlines issues statement about its decision to leave Easterwood Airport
The black Dodge truck seen across the area which looks identical and is even branded with the...
‘Yellowstone’ inspired truck turning heads in Central Texas
United Airlines ending services at Easterwood Airport
The family of Fred Harris is seeking answers after he died from injuries sustained in a jail...
19-year-old with special needs dies after Texas jail attack

Latest News

Persimmon is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for November 5, 2021.
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Persimmon
Anson Jones Elementary students enjoyed a special meal to practice their English.
Anson Jones Elementary students practice English at “Ché Anson Jones”
Dr. James Barton begins his new job in December.
New Caldwell ISD Superintendent to start next month
Crime Stoppers is searching for a man wanted in a 2006 sexual assault
College Station man wanted for 2006 sexual assault