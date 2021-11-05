Bryan drops final regular season game to Harker Heights

KILLEEN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan football team lost to Harker Heights 28-24 Thursday night in a District 12-6A game at Leo Buckley Stadium. It was the final regular season game for both teams.

The Vikings took a 24-14 lead into the fourth quarter but saw the Knights score a pair of touchdowns to get the win. Bryan ends the regular season with a 4-6 record and a 4-3 record in district play.

Bryan quarterback Tate Allen threw a touchdown pass to Hunter Vivaldi and ran for a touchdown. Du’wayne Paulhill also had a rushing touchdown for the Vikings.

Bryan will return to action next week to face Cedar Hill in the Bi-District round of the playoffs. The date, time and site for the game have not been announced yet.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.