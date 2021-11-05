Advertisement

Bryan’s Hernandez & Rodriguez sign letters of intent to continue softball careers

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Lady Vikings Head Softball Coach Enrique Luna announced that two of his seniors would be continuing their playing careers after high school.

Kylie Hernandez is headed to San Jacinto Junior College, while her cousin Alexis Rodriguez is going to Blinn Junior College.

Both will finish their Lady Viking softball careers as 3-year starters. A-Rod holds the school record for stolen bases entering her senior season with 84, while Kylie ranks 5th in career home runs with 12.

