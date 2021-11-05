College Station cruises into third round of playoffs

ROCKDALE, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station volleyball team beat Lockhart 25-13, 25-7, 25-9 Thursday night in a Class 5A area round playoff game in Rockdale.

The Tigers advance to the regional quarterfinal round of the playoffs to face the winner of the Lake Creek vs. Weiss match. Those two teams will play Friday night at 6:00pm at Hearne High School.

