College Station man wanted for 2006 sexual assault

Crime Stoppers is searching for a man wanted in a 2006 sexual assault
Crime Stoppers is searching for a man wanted in a 2006 sexual assault(Brazos County Sheriff's Office)
By Heather Falls
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Crime Stoppers is asking for help locating Marwan Hussein Sweidan, 32, of College Station.

Sweidan is one of Crime Stoppers’ most wanted. He is wanted for failing to serve jail time for a sexual assault that happened on Aug. 24, 2006. He also has open warrants for DWI, disorderly conduct and sexual assault.

Sweidan is still believed to be in the Brazos Valley and has ties to the area. Anyone with information on the location of Sweidan can contact Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS.

