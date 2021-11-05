From concerts to SEC Nation, there is plenty to do this game day weekend

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The No.13 Auburn Tigers are coming to Kyle Field for the last SEC home game of the season for the No.14 Aggies. Before the game kicks off there is plenty of action going on outside of the stadium.

Friday:

The Paul Finebaum Show Presented by Johnsonville , with #FinebaumFriday will be live on campus at Joe Routt Blvd from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Hooey Yell Fest Friday will start at 8:00 p.m. in the Zone Plaza. Texas country artist Randall King will headline the concert.

Saturday:

SEC Nation Presented by Johnsonville & Marty & McGee Presented by Old Trapper The two live television sets will be set up on Joe Routt Boulevard on Texas A&M’s campus right near the Koldus Building and Memorial Student Center, across the street from the 12th Man Statue. Filming will take place from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. SEC Nation Presented by Johnsonville is SEC Network’s weekly pre-game show hosted by Laura Rutledge. She is joined by Paul Finebaum, Roman Harper, Jordan Rodgers and Tim Tebow, and they will be breaking down the football news of the week and the SEC games of the day. Marty & McGee Presented by Old Trapper is hosted by Marty Smith and Ryan McGee. They will be breaking down the latest headlines with a southern lifestyle spin. The shows will be televised on SEC Network.

11:00 a.m. - Fan Zone opens.

11:55 a.m. - Kids Yell practice with the yell leaders at the War Hymn Statue.

12:20 p.m. - See the Aggie football team and Head Football Coach Jimbo Fisher in the team spirit walk on Houston Street.

12:30 p.m. - The Texas A&M Corps of Cadets will step off from the Quad.

1:00 p.m. - KBTX’s pregame show, Aggie Gameday, will be live from the fan zone of Kyle Field. You can also watch the show on the CW8 Aggieland.

1:00 p.m. - Gates open to Kyle Field.

2:30 p.m. - Kick off. The game is televised on KBTX. If you plan to attend the game, fans are encouraged to bring non-perishable food or monetary donations for AGGIES CAN. AGGIES CAN is the nation’s largest student-athlete volunteer-run canned food drive, which benefits the Brazos Valley Food Bank and The 12th Can.



HAPPENING NOW. ESPN crews are at @TAMU setting up for SEC Nation. Texas A&M takes on Auburn Saturday at 2:30 and you can watch the game on @KBTXNews pic.twitter.com/iSIa4oVYt2 — Conner Beene (@KBTXConner) November 4, 2021

