Daylight Saving Time comes to an end this weekend

Clocks “gain” an hour at 2am Sunday
Sunrise / Sunset times for the Brazos Valley this weekend
Sunrise / Sunset times for the Brazos Valley this weekend(KBTX)
By Shel Winkley
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Hey.

Daylight saving time comes to an end at 2am Sunday (November 7th). For those without small children or large animals, this is one of the most coveted nights of the year when you gain an hour of sleep.

Mornings will be brighter earlier and evenings will get darker quicker.

  • Saturday: Sunrise -- 7:44am | Sunset -- 6:33pm
  • Sunday: Sunrise -- 6:45am | Sunset -- 5:32pm

What do you need to do? Depends on where your eyes are drawn to get the time each day:

  • Cellphone: Do nothing. It does the magic by itself
  • Oven: Dig out the owners manual, flip through a few pages, remember how to set it five minutes later
  • Microwave: frustratingly try to get it to match the exact time the oven says for another five minutes
  • Car: Hold down the hour button for a full cycle. Stop paying attention halfway through only for it to pass by the hour you wanted to select. Repeat the process one or two more times
  • Sundial: Move one house to the left

For a complete list of sunrise and sunset times for Bryan-College Station throughout the year, click here.

