Man wanted for deadly drunk driving crash still on the run nearly 20 years later

Nearly 20 years later, man is still wanted for intoxicated manslaughter(Brazos County Sheriff's Office)
By Heather Falls
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Crime Stoppers is marking 40 years by highlighting 40 unsolved cases.

Gregorio Sanchez Lozano is one of Crime Stoppers’ most wanted. Lozano, 45, is wanted for intoxicated manslaughter, a second degree felony. Crime Stoppers says the incident happened in September 2002.

In 2003, Lozano was indicted on intoxication manslaughter charges. He is also wanted on charges of failure to appear and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

He is still believed to be in the Brazos Valley with ties to the area and his last known address is 1101 W. Martin Luther King in Bryan.

Anyone with information on the location of Lozano can contact Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS.

