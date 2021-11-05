Advertisement

Midway man wanted on charges of evading from multiple law enforcement agencies

By Katherine Griffith
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 5:01 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MADISON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) -Midway, Texas (KBTX) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted on charges of evading from multiple law enforcement agencies.

Christopher “Lane” Thornton, 24, is from Midway. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office believes Thornton is armed and dangerous.

Authorities say if you see Thornton, call 9-1-1. Do not approach him.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, “anyone who helps Thornton continue to elude law enforcement, will also receive felony charges.”

