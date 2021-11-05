Advertisement

Musa Studio hosts Día de los Muertos celebration for First Friday

Dia de los Muertos ofrenda
Dia de los Muertos ofrenda(KBTX's Fallon Appleton)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Día de los Muertos is traditionally celebrated on Nov. 1-2, but the Ortegas, the family behind the Musa Studio, wanted to share their culture’s tradition with the community on First Friday.

Inside the studio, the family has a large ofrenda set up. According to Isis Ortega, the ofrenda has seven steps, flowers, pictures of deceased family members, the family member’s favorite foods and drinks, and more.

For their Día de los Muertos celebration, guests are allowed to come and bring their own pictures or other items to honor their loved ones to put on the altar the day of the event.

Additionally, there will be sugar skulls for people to decorate. They will offer decoration stations in the studio or the option to pick up sugar skull decorating kits to take home. There will be a contest for the best-decorated sugar skull. Winners will be able to get gift cards and gift baskets, according to Iris Ortega.

The Ortega family makes these sugar skulls themselves because they could not find the correct molds like they have in Mexico in the Brazos Valley.

“We wanted to bring the tradition [but] we couldn’t find the correct molds, so we are working with what we have, and we make them each year by hand with sugar,” said Isis Ortega. “We have our own molds as our new tradition with Musa Studio.”

Along with the sugar skulls and ofrenda, there will also be Catrina contests, face painting, and a photo booth.

Día de los Muertos celebration is located at Musa Studio, 406 N Main St., Bryan. It starts at 6:30 p.m.

