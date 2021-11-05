New Caldwell ISD Superintendent to start next month

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Caldwell ISD will soon have a new superintendent.

On Wednesday, the school board announced that Dr. James Barton will take over after current Superintendent Andrew Peters announced he is retiring in December.

Barton began his career in San Antonio and is coming from San Marcos ISD where he’s an Assistant Superintendent.

A specific date has not been announced, but district leaders said Barton will join Caldwell ISD next month.

