No. 3 Goldsmith & Makarova Advance to ITA National Fall Championships Round of 16

SAN DIEGO – The Aggies battled for a 2-6, 6-4, 1-0(10) victory to advance to Friday’s round of 16 at the Barnes Tennis Center.

Things got out to a slow start for the Maroon & White, as Goldsmith and Makarova fell behind early and ultimately dropped the opening frame by a 2-6 score. After a hard-fought victory in the second stanza, the duo was able to force a decisive third-set tiebreaker with a 6-4 performance. Both sides played it even through the early points of the third, but the Buckeye pairing was able to force match point, leading 10-9. Makarova went down the line for a backhand winner, and the Aggies took an 11-10 lead with a strong return by Goldsmith and a winner at the net from Makarova. A&M came away with the tiebreaker following an Ohio State error, sealing the three-set victory.

With the win, A&M’s record-setting doubles team climbs to 6-2 overall through their first opportunities in the fall slate. The tandem remains the only pairing on the Texas A&M roster with a ranked doubles victory through this point in the season. Goldsmith and Makarova proved to be one of the elite duos in women’s tennis during the 2020-21 campaign, finishing 20-11 overall with eight ranked victories under their belt.

UP NEXT

The No. 3 Texas A&M women’s tennis duo of Goldsmith and Makarova returns to action tomorrow, Nov. 5 in the ITA National Fall Championships round of 16 from the Barnes Tennis Center. The Aggies will take on Daria Frayman and Grace Joyce of Princeton, with match time to be announced when available.

POSTMATCH QUOTES

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head Coach Mark Weaver

On Goldsmith and Makarova’s performance Thursday…

“We started out a bit slow and perhaps a little nervous, but we really raised our energy in the second set and shook off some of the first-set tension and nervousness. We really struggled when we played and really shined when we played aggressive tennis. We took charge toward the end there and did a great job in some big points. I’m excited to see what we can do with another opportunity tomorrow.”

TENNIS MATCH RESULTS

ITA National Fall Championships – Day One

Barnes Tennis Center – San Diego, California

DOUBLES COMPETITION

Round of 32

#3 Jayci Goldsmith / Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) vs. Irina Cantos Siemers / Sydni Ratliff (OSU) 2-6, 6-4, 1-0(10)