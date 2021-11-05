No injuries after train hauling beans derails in Grimes County

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A train derailed Friday along County Road 416 in Grimes County.

Around 7 a.m. three cars went off the tracks east of the railroad crossing, according to a social media post by the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office.

The cars involved in the derailment were hauling beans and no injuries were reported in the incident, according to the post.

Law enforcement said it could take several hours to clean up the scene and remove the train cars.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.