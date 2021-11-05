Advertisement

One person assaulted in attempted arson in Bryan

One person assaulted in attempted arson in Bryan
One person assaulted in attempted arson in Bryan(KBTX)
By Michael Oder and Clay Falls
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police are investigating an attempted arson at a store on William Joel Bryan.

Friday afternoon officers said a man went into the store at William Joel Bryan and Nash, assaulted one employee and poured lighter fluid on the floor.

Officers said the man didn’t try to light the fluid. He then took off on a bicycle, but was arrested near by, said Bryan police. Authorities didn’t say what caused the incident or if anyone else was injured.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s the first time the Caldwell ISD school board met since that incident and the arrest of...
Parents on both sides of alleged assault in Caldwell ISD speak out at school board meeting
United Airlines ending services at Easterwood Airport
The black Dodge truck seen across the area which looks identical and is even branded with the...
‘Yellowstone’ inspired truck turning heads in Central Texas
United Airlines issues statement about its decision to leave Easterwood Airport
The family of Fred Harris is seeking answers after he died from injuries sustained in a jail...
19-year-old with special needs dies after Texas jail attack

Latest News

Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Dia de los Muertos ofrenda
Musa Studio hosts Día de los Muertos celebration for First Friday
Kyle Field
From concerts to SEC Nation, there is plenty to do this game day weekend
11/5
Friday PinPoint Forecast 11/5