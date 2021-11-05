One person assaulted in attempted arson in Bryan
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police are investigating an attempted arson at a store on William Joel Bryan.
Friday afternoon officers said a man went into the store at William Joel Bryan and Nash, assaulted one employee and poured lighter fluid on the floor.
Officers said the man didn’t try to light the fluid. He then took off on a bicycle, but was arrested near by, said Bryan police. Authorities didn’t say what caused the incident or if anyone else was injured.
