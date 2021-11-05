Raymond Johnson’s family warns of online scammers

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The family of a Bryan boy who recently passed away after battling cancer says scammers are using their name and likeness for online scams.

On Wednesday, we shared this story about Raymond Johnson’s visitation services. On Thursday, Raymond’s mother said several fake profiles using her name were created on Instagram. Two of the accounts were removed but another two remain.

“They are using my son’s passing as a way to get money out of people. It’s so unfair and I’m sickened someone would think this is ok,” said Lauren Jonson. “On Instagram, they asked for Amazon gift cards and were very pushy.”

Johnson also learned scammers have set up a GoFundMe page using their personal story but the family already has a GoFundMe account set up and that’s the only online page where donations are being accepted.

Click here to view the real page.

Again, the family says this is the ONLY page where donations are being accepted.

Any other account asking for money is a scam.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.