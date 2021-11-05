Advertisement

Raymond Johnson’s family warns of online scammers

The family of a Bryan boy who recently passed away after battling cancer says scammers are using their name and likeness for online scams.
On Wednesday, we shared the story about Raymond Johnson’s visitation services. On Thursday,...
On Wednesday, we shared the story about Raymond Johnson’s visitation services. On Thursday, Raymond’s mother said several fake profiles using her name were created on Instagram.(Family photo provided to KBTX)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The family of a Bryan boy who recently passed away after battling cancer says scammers are using their name and likeness for online scams.

On Wednesday, we shared this story about Raymond Johnson’s visitation services. On Thursday, Raymond’s mother said several fake profiles using her name were created on Instagram. Two of the accounts were removed but another two remain.

“They are using my son’s passing as a way to get money out of people. It’s so unfair and I’m sickened someone would think this is ok,” said Lauren Jonson. “On Instagram, they asked for Amazon gift cards and were very pushy.”

Johnson also learned scammers have set up a GoFundMe page using their personal story but the family already has a GoFundMe account set up and that’s the only online page where donations are being accepted.

Click here to view the real page.

Again, the family says this is the ONLY page where donations are being accepted.

Any other account asking for money is a scam.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

United Airlines ending services at Easterwood Airport
It’s the first time the Caldwell ISD school board met since that incident and the arrest of...
Parents on both sides of alleged assault in Caldwell ISD speak out at school board meeting
Caldwell ISD School Board meeting has large attendance amid district, criminal investigations
The black Dodge truck seen across the area which looks identical and is even branded with the...
‘Yellowstone’ inspired truck turning heads in Central Texas
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard

Latest News

Nearly 1,200 players had close to 110,000 opposing player interactions over 64 SEC conference...
Texas A&M study finds no evidence of COVID transmission among players during 2020 SEC football games
Restaurant Report Card - November 4, 2021
Restaurant Report Card - November 4, 2021
COVID Safe Football
COVID Safe Football
Thursday Evening Weather Update 11/4
Thursday Evening Weather Update 11/4