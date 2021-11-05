Texas A&M study finds no evidence of COVID transmission among players during 2020 SEC football games

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - So many people were desperate to see sports come back last year after the pandemic shut everything down, and now a Texas A&M study shows that SEC football games were very safe for the players on the field.

Researchers say they found no evidence of in-game transmission of COVID-29 over the 64 conference games played during the 2020 season. Texas A&M professor of epidemiology and biostatistics Rebecca Fischer says these findings from the study conducted by the School of Public Health prove athletes can be kept safe during competition by not increasing the risk of transmission when strict safety protocols are put in place.

“What we analyzed was auto-logged data that was recorded by wearable devices, so logging interactions between players,” Fischer said. “This was a really cool opportunity to use technology in a new way. These loggers sensed and recorded when players were coming into contact with each other.”

Nearly 1,200 players had close to 110,000 opposing player interactions over those 64 games. Fischer says those interactions when players were within 6 feet of one another were fleeting, as they usually only amounted to a matter of seconds or just a couple minutes. Even two players who interacted multiple times per game did not add up to a significant amount of time.

“Only a few players in the entire season ever hit that 15 minutes mark, so within 6 feet for 15 minutes,” Fischer said. “They wouldn’t even be on the radar for exposure or contact tracing in case anybody tested positive.”

Fischer says only 13 opponent pairs had in-game contact that exceeded 15 minutes, the CDC’s threshold for determining close contacts. Then the researchers did contact tracing with the records they had, looking at everybody that player came into contact with based on the recording technology.

“There were no downstream infections that we picked up in that data, so we concluded that we didn’t have transmission occurring,” Fischer said. “Even if these players tested positive within 48 hours afterward, the scenario where the public health department would be doing contact tracing, they would ask you to reach back in your memory 48 hours. We followed that trail, and again, we just didn’t find that there were any infections.”

But unlike players, fans aren’t subject to the same rigorous testing and precautionary measures to get into the stadium. Regardless, local health officials say the gameday experience can be a safe one thanks to vaccines and being outdoors.

“Right now, we have seen a low virus transmission at these football events,” Brazos County Health District Workforce Development Coordinator Mary Parrish said. “We haven’t seen a lot of cases tied back to any events at Kyle Field, which is a good thing. Of course, that doesn’t mean that it can’t happen, but we want to make sure that it doesn’t. Being vaccinated is one of the most important ways that you can not only protect yourself but the 12th Man as well.”

Parrish says the level of safety that can be achieved at large outdoor sporting events shows the importance of listening to public health experts.

“Events like these are huge morale boosters, and they really go to show what happens when we practice good public health measures,” Parrish says. “When people listen to health authorities and take charge of their health, not only does it benefit the individual, but it benefits everyone around them as well. Without taking precautions or taking care of ourselves, we can’t have these events like large football games that we all love.”

Fischer says the big implication from the study’s findings is that the mitigation strategies put in place by athletic departments seem to have worked in the football setting during an evolving pandemic

“This does not mean that fans were not affected. It does not mean that athletes themselves through travel and training were free from infection and exposure,” Fischer said. “But it does give us a pathway to making these things possible. It gives us events that we can watch and cheer on, whether it’s there in-person or from afar. It’s so important for our mental and emotional health during this time.”

As far as applying these findings to the current season now that vaccines are available and more is known about the behavior and transmissibility of the virus, Fischer says teams and players still need to take precautions, but whether those precautions can be relaxed or not will require more research.

“Certainly, if the same protocols are kept in place, I think we could expect the same outcome,” Fischer said. “Unfortunately, we don’t have the science really that says the vaccine is definitely preventing that transmission to others.”

