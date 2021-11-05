This week’s First Responders Salute goes to Heath Dozier.

This week’s First Responders Salute goes to a key member of the Bryan Fire Department, Heath Dozier, a loving husband and father. Heath has a passion for helping people get further in life and a giving spirit that sees him giving several hours of his time to great causes like “Camp for All”, “Project Warm”, “Fill the Boot”, and many more. We support our First Responder, Heath Dozier.

The First Responders Salute is sponsored by Waltman & Grisham.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.