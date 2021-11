COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station ISD nurse was named the Texas School Nurses Association Region 6 nurse of the year.

Kassidi Flater is not only the school nurse at Wellborn Middle School, but she’s also the district’s nurse coordinator.

Thank you for your amazing work Nurse Flater!

Congratulations to Kassidi Flater for being named the Texas School Nurses Association Region 6 Nurse of the Year! In... Posted by College Station I.S.D. on Thursday, November 4, 2021

