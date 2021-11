2021 Brazos Valley high school football playoff pairings and results

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -

Class 6A

BI-DISTRICT ROUND

Bryan vs Cedar Hill - Friday, November 12 at 7:00 pm - at Cedar Hill HS

Class 5A

BI-DISTRICT ROUND

College Station vs McKinney North - Friday, November 12 - 7:00 pm - Cougar Field, College Station

A&M Consolidated vs Mt Pleasant - Friday, November 12 at 7:00 pm - at Tiger Field, College Station

Rudder vs Marshall - Friday. November 12 at 7:30 pm - at Marshall HS

Brenham vs Marble Falls - Friday, November 12 - 7:30 pm - Cub Stadium, Brenham

Class 4A

BI-DISTRICT ROUND

Navasota vs Wimberley - Thursday, November 11 - 7:30 pm - Bastrop

Madisonville vs China Spring - Friday, November 12 - 7:00 pm - Merrill Green Stadium, Bryan

Class 3A

BI-DISTRICT ROUND

Franklin vs Danbury - Thursday, November 11 - 7:30 pm - Waller

Cameron Yoe vs

Rockdale vs

Crockett vs Woodville - Thursday, November 11 - 7:30 pm - Lufkin

Class 2A

BI-DISTRICT ROUND

Hearne vs Normangee - Thursday, November 11 - 7:30 pm - Snook

Centerville vs Rosebud-Lott - Friday, November 12 - 7:30 pm - Bremond

Leon vs Holland - Thursday, November 11 - 7:00 pm - Rockdale

Snook vs Rocksprings - Friday, November 12 - 7:30pm - Burnet

Somerville vs Eldorado - (Tentatively) Thursday, November 11 - 7:00 pm - Burnet

Burton vs Christoval - Thursday, November 11 - 7:00 pm - Llano

Bremond vs Quinlin Boles - Thursday, November 11 - TBA

Lovelady vs Hull-Daisetta - Friday, November 12 - 7:00 pm - Woodville HS

Class 1A

BI-DISTRICT ROUND

Calvert vs Oglesby - Thursday, November 11 at 7:00 pm - at Oglesby

Private

BI-DISTRICT ROUND

Brazos Christian vs

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.