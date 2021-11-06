Bicycle safety improvements coming to George Bush Drive

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Safety improvements are coming to a busy street in College Station. New separated bike lanes are coming to George Bush Drive as part of a $1.2 million funding project awarded by TxDOT.

On-street separated bike lanes with a concrete vertical barrier will be built on both sides of George Bush Drive from Wellborn Road to just east of Texas Avenue.

The project is part of the future Texas Bicycle Tourism Trail network.

”We’re hoping to create a corridor that’ll encourage more people to bike. With that vertical barrier that we’re proposing to include as a buffer and we’re hoping that more people will be interested in using that space to get to and from campus and hopefully people will also want to bike around the neighborhood as well,” said Venessa Garza, College Station Planning Administrator.

Design work on the project is expected to start next year. A start date for construction hasn’t been set.

