Advertisement

Bicycle safety improvements coming to George Bush Drive

Bicycle riders will have a safer path.
Safer bike lanes are coming to College Station
Safer bike lanes are coming to College Station
By Clay Falls
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Safety improvements are coming to a busy street in College Station. New separated bike lanes are coming to George Bush Drive as part of a $1.2 million funding project awarded by TxDOT.

On-street separated bike lanes with a concrete vertical barrier will be built on both sides of George Bush Drive from Wellborn Road to just east of Texas Avenue.

The project is part of the future Texas Bicycle Tourism Trail network.

”We’re hoping to create a corridor that’ll encourage more people to bike. With that vertical barrier that we’re proposing to include as a buffer and we’re hoping that more people will be interested in using that space to get to and from campus and hopefully people will also want to bike around the neighborhood as well,” said Venessa Garza, College Station Planning Administrator.

Design work on the project is expected to start next year. A start date for construction hasn’t been set.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s the first time the Caldwell ISD school board met since that incident and the arrest of...
Parents on both sides of alleged assault in Caldwell ISD speak out at school board meeting
United Airlines issues statement about its decision to leave Easterwood Airport
The black Dodge truck seen across the area which looks identical and is even branded with the...
‘Yellowstone’ inspired truck turning heads in Central Texas
United Airlines ending services at Easterwood Airport
The family of Fred Harris is seeking answers after he died from injuries sustained in a jail...
19-year-old with special needs dies after Texas jail attack

Latest News

Texas A&M - Auburn football game bringing big boost to area economy
-
Texas A&M - Auburn football game bringing big boost to area economy
Friday Evening Weather Update 11/5
Friday Evening Weather Update 11/5
Persimmon is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for November 5, 2021.
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Persimmon