Brazos Christian dominates Northland Christian 41-0

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos Chrisitan Eagles hosts the Northland Christian Cougars from Houston, and the Cougars were the Eagles’ prey Friday night. The Eagles win 41-0.

The Eagles started off the game strong. Quarterback Levi Hancock handed off to Hayden Tillery for a 5-yard carry to get the Eagles on the board first 6-0.

In the 2nd quarter, Brazos Christian stays dominant. Levi Hancock fakes the handoff and then runs 29 yards avoiding some cougars all the way to the nest for the touchdown. Eagles up 13-0.

With less than one minute remaining in the 1st half, Levi Hancock throws to Hayden Tillery who takes it in for the touchdown. The Eagles lead 19-0 going into the half.

The Eagles hold onto their lead in the second half and go on to win 41-0

Brazos Christian has one more regular-season game left in the season. The Eagles will host Alpha Omega Academy at home on Friday, Nov. 11 at 7:00 p.m.

Northland Christian will travel to League City to play Bay Area Christian on Friday, Nov. 11. The kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m.

