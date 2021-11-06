Advertisement

Brazos Christian dominates Northland Christian 41-0

(KBTX)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos Chrisitan Eagles hosts the Northland Christian Cougars from Houston, and the Cougars were the Eagles’ prey Friday night. The Eagles win 41-0.

The Eagles started off the game strong. Quarterback Levi Hancock handed off to Hayden Tillery for a 5-yard carry to get the Eagles on the board first 6-0.

In the 2nd quarter, Brazos Christian stays dominant. Levi Hancock fakes the handoff and then runs 29 yards avoiding some cougars all the way to the nest for the touchdown. Eagles up 13-0.

With less than one minute remaining in the 1st half, Levi Hancock throws to Hayden Tillery who takes it in for the touchdown. The Eagles lead 19-0 going into the half.

The Eagles hold onto their lead in the second half and go on to win 41-0

Brazos Christian has one more regular-season game left in the season. The Eagles will host Alpha Omega Academy at home on Friday, Nov. 11 at 7:00 p.m.

Northland Christian will travel to League City to play Bay Area Christian on Friday, Nov. 11. The kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s the first time the Caldwell ISD school board met since that incident and the arrest of...
Parents on both sides of alleged assault in Caldwell ISD speak out at school board meeting
United Airlines issues statement about its decision to leave Easterwood Airport
The black Dodge truck seen across the area which looks identical and is even branded with the...
‘Yellowstone’ inspired truck turning heads in Central Texas
United Airlines ending services at Easterwood Airport
The family of Fred Harris is seeking answers after he died from injuries sustained in a jail...
19-year-old with special needs dies after Texas jail attack

Latest News

No. 2 College Station win District 8-5A Division 1 championship
BURTON PANTHERS
Panthers Dominate The Night
Sam Houston accepts invitation to join Conference USA
Sam Houston accepts invitation to join Conference USA
Lady Vikings Head Softball Coach Enrique Luna announced that Kylie Hernandez and Alexis...
Bryan’s Hernandez & Rodriguez sign letters of intent to continue softball careers