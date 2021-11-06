Advertisement

Buffalo’s playoff hopes dashed as they fall short to Riesel

The Buffalo Bison lose their final game against the Riesel Indians, 49-19
By Frank Greene
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 11:56 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Buffalo had a hard time containing Riesel’s running game tonight. The Indians would be the first to strike with a long 55 yard touchdown run from Wade Schronk. Buffalo would answer back with a short touchdown pass from Aiyden Savage to Craig Shannon. The extra point attempt would be blocked and would be the only chance for the Bison to tie the score. Riesel’s Dakota Davis will score in the second, but the touchdown is called back due to a penalty. He would go on to score on the very next play with a 40 yard touchdown run, widening the lead to 14-6. The Indians’s running game would keep the train rolling with a 25 yard rushing touchdown from Kyson Dieterich.

Buffalo will end their season with a 2-8 record.

BUFFALO, Texas (KBTX) -

