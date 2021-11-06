Calvert falls to Oakwood in regular season finale

CALVERT, Texas (KBTX) -With bragging rights on the line, the Calvert Trojans hosted the Oakwood Panthers in the regular-season finale. Both teams came into Friday’s game undefeated in district play.

The Trojans and Panthers battled back and forth from the opening kickoff.

Oakwood would find the endzone first, scoring on the opening kickoff. The Trojans would answer right back with a score of their own. Calvert’s Kevondre Corona gets the handoff. He turns on the jets and takes off down the sideline to tie the game 6-6

With just over six minutes left in the first half, Calvert’s Kevondre Corona would get his hands on the ball again. This time he shakes a few panthers on his way to the endzone to add another six points on the board to put his team up 12-6.

Just over five minutes left in the second quarter, the Panthers look to answer back. Deep in their own territory, the Panthers run the ball back over 50 yards to tie the game 12-12.

It wouldn’t take long for the Trojans to answer back. Just over four minutes left in the first half, Corona would get his hands on the ball yet again, this time as quarterback. Corona looks deep and finds Antonio Porter. Porter extends the stiff arm to create some space between him and the defenders and takes it all the way for the touchdown.

Porter adds to the Trojan’s lead by kicking the point after touchdown to put his team up 20-18 going into the half.

The Trojans make a last-second play for the endzone. Oakwood gets a penalty, and with no time left on the clock, Calvert gets another shot at the endzone. Calvert throws an interception, and Oakwood takes it all the way back for a touchdown to end the first half.

The Oakwood Panthers take the victory and the title of district champion.

Calvert takes 2nd play in the district.

Final score Oakwood 52- Calvert 36

Oakwood meets Mount Calm in the playoffs Next Thursday at Panthers Stadium in Oakwood.

Calvert will meet Oglesby ISD next week in the playoffs. Time and date TBD

