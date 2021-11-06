Checking out the competition: Auburn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M welcomes Auburn to town for a top 15 battle. The Aggies and Tigers are no strangers to each other. They’ve been playing each other since 1911 and the Aggies have an 11-8 record against the Tigers.

If you’ve heard of Auburn you’ve probably heard the term “War Eagle,” but do you know what it means? It’s actually a battle cry and there are a few legends on how the chant started. The most popular tale is that a civil War veteran brought their pet eagle to an Auburn game. The eagle broke free from the owner and started flying over the stadium and motivated the Tigers to a victory.

A tradition that they do in Auburn that you might have seen is the rolling of Toomer’s Corner. Fans would go and TP (toilet paper) the area after big victories from their sports teams. Back in 2018, it was named the best college sports tradition by USA today.

A decorated champion in their own right is Auburn’s mascot Aubie. Aubie the Tiger has been named a Capital One Mascot of the Year and is also of the first mascots in the mascot hall of fame. On top of that Aubie is a 10-time UCA mascot champion.

A few famous alumni from the University include Apple CEO Tim Cook and Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales. Olympic gold medalist and current Dancing with the Stars champion Suni Lee is currently enrolled at Auburn as a freshman and is on the gymnastics team.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.