Faith, Family and Texas A&M football

College Station, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M is a school that honors traditions - passed down year to year. Faith, family and A&M football are traditions passed down in the Spiller household.

The apple doesn’t fall far from Fred Spiller to his son Isaiah Spiller.

“We’re both aggies and we talk about the aggie nation the 12th man, we have those conversations all the time just about what it means to be an aggie and it’s special,” said Fred Spiller

Fred was a tight end for the Aggies more than two decades ago. At the time, he had dreams of playing in the NFL before suffering a career ending injury to his back in 2001. A few days after his injury a new purpose was born.

His son, Isaiah, was born on August 9, 2001.

“So the injury happened in early August and Isaiah was born August 9th...I had to suck it up and now try to make a living or make a life for him.. He was my light, he was my inspiration, my reason, my why for everything that I did,” exclaimed Fred.

Isaiah started playing football when he was 8 or 9 years old, even then he had potential.

“I really thought I was good in little league. When I was like 10, I was scoring like 4 touchdowns a game. So after that it was just kind of like I knew I could do some with it,” said the sophomore running back.

Isaiah was originally committed to play for Oklahoma. He enjoyed the school and liked how they utilized their running backs. Fred, however, always wanted his son to be an Aggie.

“I would watch the games, I would always have on A&M clothes, he had A&M clothes. Psychologically he was already getting brainwashed to be an aggie,” explained Fred.

When Isaiah flipped his commitment to Texas A&M he actually credited his mom, Iesha. Isaiah also said that Head Coach Jimbo Fisher recruited him everyday.

“She kind of swayed me to leave. She just thought A&M was better. … It just felt right for my family,” said Isaiah.

What Fred did not know back in 2001 was that his son would pick up right where he left off and now, Fred lives vicariously through Isaiah.

“It makes me feel proud. Just knowing that my dad lives through me is kind of a crazy moment. ... I think it is very important to continue on the legacy that he left. He got hurt so just picking where he left off is important, making my family proud is really important to me, “ said Isaiah.

But what Fred cares about most goes beyond the football field.

“People that I don’t know coming up to me saying ‘you know your son is a great player but an even better person.’ That means the world to me, even more than scoring a touchdown,” said Fred.

