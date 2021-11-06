Advertisement

Granger barely escapes the Yeguas in District Championship

(KBTX)
By Morgan Weaver
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 11:40 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Yeguas had a chance to win their first District title since 1983, according to Somerville Head Coach Cal Neatherlin, but fell short, 25-20 to the Lions.

Granger came into tonight with only one loss on the season and predicted favorites. The Yeguas gave it all they had but came up short with a few costly mistakes late in the game.

Somerville finished third overall in the district after tonight’s loss and will be ranked third as they try to make a run in post-season play.

